Ruth Anne (Friedman) Sewell was born April 10 in Sapulpa, OK to Jesse and Dorothy (Morris) Friedman and passed from this life on August 20, 2019.
Anne was the proud President of the Sapulpa Chieftains Pep Club and graduated in 1962. She attended and graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1966 and was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha as well as Young Republicans. While working for the Department of the Navy, Anne often reflected on her colorful co-workers and the pride she took in her signature being able to sign for million dollar engines "on a stroke". In 1974, after being set up on a blind date by lifelong friends, she met the love of her life, David Sewell. David and Anne had a whirlwind 3 year courtship that resulted in a 42 year marriage. Anne, "Doodles" affectionately, was the most dedicated mother and grandmother, never missing an event, sport, or birthday. Whether it be Garden Club, Bible study, or dinner with pals, Anne was always ready with a compliment, quip, or hug. She was truly one of a kind.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents and survived by her husband, David Sewell; her son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Monica Sewell; her daughters and sons-in-law, Caroline and Curtis Hughes and Mary and Josh Garland; and her grandchildren, Kurt, Nick, Garrett, Ace, Carter, and Adeline.
A memorial service will be held, 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 26, at the First United Methodist Church, 1155 S. Boulder Ave.
Contributions may be made in Anne's memory to Loaves & Fishes, 11321 E. 19th St., Tulsa, OK 74128 www.loavesandfishes.net or John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103 www.john316mission.org
