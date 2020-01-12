Annette M. Alloway, 89, passed away on December 18, 2019 at the Chateau at Montereau. Annette was born on February 5, 1930 in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Paul and Anna Slahor. Annette attended Lyndhurst public schools and received a BA degree in education from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She had a long distinguished career with Cities Service as the Administrative Assistant to the CEO in New York City. After transferring to Tulsa she was promoted to Manager of Human Resources. Following her retirement from Cities Service Annette had a second career at American Airlines, also in Tulsa. While her family missed her terribly when she moved from New Jersey to Oklahoma, it was in Tulsa where she met the love of her life, Arthur (Mac) Alloway. Together they shared twenty six years of marriage until his death in 2013. They had a passion for travel and visited many destinations including Alaska, New Zealand and the UK. They made many new friends along the way and always took the opportunity to cast a fishing line on these trips. Annette also enjoyed her winter breaks with her nieces in Florida.
Annette was an accomplished and avid bridge player. She played in many bridge groups over the years, most recently with her friends at Montereau. Annette was also active in Meals on Wheels and reading to students in Tulsa public schools.
Annette was an active member of Fellowship Lutheran Church and served on the Altar Guild. Her faith was very important to her and we can take comfort in knowing that she is home with the Lord.
In addition to her parents and husband, Annette was predeceased by her siblings, Paul, Mabel and Blanche. She is survived by her identical twin nieces, Annette Leckstrom and Diane Francis, both of Melbourne, Florida and many great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Chateau at Montereau and the Hospice of St. Francis for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Fellowship Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 6727 S. Sheridan Road, Tulsa, OK 74133.
A memorial service will be held on January 16, 2020 AT 11:00 AM at Fellowship Lutheran Church.
