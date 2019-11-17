Anthony Paul "Tony" Hazen passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. Tony was born in Tulsa on December 10, 1944 to Sylvester Paul Hazen and Betty Ruth Hazen. He attended Lee Elementary and Edison Junior and High School. He was a graduate of the University of Tulsa. Tony spent his life in Tulsa and was happiest when riding his bicycle around the city. Tony was a free spirit, an inventor, and a painter. He was a kind hearted soul and he dearly loved his family and friends. In recent years he found great joy spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his former wife, Mary Katheryne "Tucky" Hazen and his children, Anthony Paul "Tony" Hazen Jr., Amanda Rhees Bartels, and Katie Hazen Coffman; and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Linda Brown, Gary Hazen, Kristy Hazen, Terry Hazen, Jill Hazen, and Scott Hazen. Tony will be missed by all of those who knew and loved him. The family is holding a private service.
