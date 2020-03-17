Arthur William Bonifazi, 97, of Tulsa, Oklahoma began his final journey on Friday, March 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born May 22,1922 in Dubuque, Iowa, to Felix and Marie Bonifazi, Arthur began his life and grew up in this small town along the Mississippi River. Art worked at his father's music shop repairing instruments, a skill he would practice through much of his life, both as a job and as a hobby.
Arthur served his country during World War II from 1943-1946. He served as a draftsman at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City where he met a beautiful young woman named Patty Shurley. Once transferred to the Army, he served honorably in the 302nd Infantry Regiment, 94th Infantry Division, assigned to the 3rd Army under General George S. Patton. He fought in battles in Brittany, Czechoslovakia and Germany, including the "Battle of the Bulge", and was discharged from the Army as a First Sergeant.
Once he returned, he and Patty married in Oklahoma City. They eventually moved to Tulsa where he ultimately began his own firm, Arthur Bonifazi, Inc, selling industrial equipment until his retirement. Tulsa became his home, where he and Patty raised seven children, and were charter members of the Church of St. Mary's Catholic Church. In 1968, he and Patty bought a farm in Beggs and he added farmer to the long list of chosen vocations, working the soil on weekends and commuting to Tulsa during the week for his business.
Arthur touched many lives everywhere he went. His intelligence, charm, wit and generosity did not go unnoticed. He had a great sense of humor and you always were on the edge of your seat waiting to find out, if that dinnertime story was serious or just an elaborate buildup to one of his famous jokes. His greatest love, after Patty of course, had to be music. He loved to wake the family at the farm by aiming the large speaker cabinet (that he built himself) up the stairs blasting us with some opera or classical music.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Marie; his son, Johnny; his daughter, Carolyn; his brothers, James and Charles; and his sister, Dorothy. He is survived by his loving wife, Patty; his daughters, Barbara, Debbie and Mary; his sons, David and Andrew; his sister, Rose Marie; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held Tuesday, March 17. Due to current circumstances, the services will be private for family only. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
