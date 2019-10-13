Barbara Ann Boudreau Kehew died peacefully in her home on October 11, 2019 surrounded by her devoted husband, Bud, and their family. Barbara was born on July 4, 1939 in Tulsa, OK, to Alfred Boudreau, Jr. and Katherine Tierney Boudreau.
Barbara graduated from Monte Cassino High School in Tulsa, attended Maryville University in Saint Louis, MO, and graduated from the University of Tulsa with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism. After college she worked at the former KVOO-TV in Tulsa as a journalist.
Barbara married the love of her life, William James (Bud) Kehew in 1966 at the Church of Saint Mary in Tulsa. During their 52 years of marriage, they lived in several cities across the country as Bud's career took them to new locations. They raised their three daughters in cities in Missouri, California, Idaho, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Kentucky before returning to Tulsa in 1995. In each locale, they put down roots in their Catholic parish, giving time, talent and treasure to Catholic churches, schools and outreach programs.
Together, Barbara and Bud have been incredible examples of strength, faith, and love to their children and grandchildren. A wife, mother and ardent Catholic, Barbara tirelessly sought peace through prayer for the Holy Souls in purgatory. Over the years the Kehews served Catholic education and causes wherever they lived, including in Barbara's hometown at Monte Cassino School, Holy Family School, San Miguel Middle School and St. Bernard's Parish. Barbara was always willing to help and pray for those in need and truly lived a life of faith in action.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Katherine Boudreau. She is survived by her husband, Bud; her three daughters; her sons-in-law; and grandchildren, Katherine Sheehan and Steve Setzer, Meghan Elizabeth and Brad Cunningham, and Eileen Tierney and Gary Baker; grandchildren, Thomas William Cunningham, William Bradford Cunningham, Zachary David Baker and Madelyn Kate Baker. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Agnes Sullivan, Margaret Ellison, Janet Pagano and Katie Boudreau. Barbara has left an undeniable legacy to those who cherished her. Her devout faith, contagious laughter, charity, and love are forever with all of those whose lives she touched.
The Kehew family is deeply grateful to all those who have reached out, visited, and cared for Barbara, especially the caregivers, Comfort Keepers and Grace Hospice.
Viewing and visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18th, followed by the Rosary at 7:00 pm; both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19th, at Saint Bernard Catholic Church in Tulsa. Family will gather for the interment at Calvary Cemetery. A reception for all guests will follow the Mass at Montereau.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Charities or CurePSP (at PSP.org.) Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500.
