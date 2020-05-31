Barbara Ann Constantine, 76, of Tulsa, OK, died May 28, 2020. Barbara was born, March 19, 1944, in Miami, OK to Orville (Cotton) and Hildreth Hite. She attended Miami High School graduating with the class of 1962.
Barbara spent the first part of her adult life in Oklahoma City working in the oil and gas business. She moved to Tulsa in 1977 and later worked at First National Bank and then TransFund of Bank of Oklahoma as Senior Merchant Services Account Representative.
Barbara married James (Jim) Constantine on April 2, 1999. They shared a wonderful life in the beautiful home they renovated together. Jim and Barbara enjoyed traveling, visiting and spending time with family, Tulsa Ski Club activities, fishing, watching old movies and dancing. Oh, how they could dance!
Barbara enjoyed cooking, baking and much to their delight, sharing her delicious treats with coworkers, neighbors, friends and family. She was an avid runner in her younger years and later enjoyed golfing. She was also a Master Gardener.
Barbara biked the MS 150 several times in support of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. She also spent many hours volunteering for ARF and Spay Oklahoma. Barbara had a heart for all animals and always had a special dog or two in her life.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Jim, sisters, Virginia Leake and Linda Humke, nieces and nephews, Terri Coulter, Jack Leake, Diana Osterhout, David Hite, Greg Hite and Deena Richardson, stepdaughters Kim Spain and Angie Constantine-Simpson and numerous grandnieces and nephews; and several step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Tom Hite, and her nephew, Michael McCue.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, June 1, at 2:00 p.m. at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK. Memorial contributions may be made to the following organizations: Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW, Ste. 205, Lilburn, GA 30047,https//www.lbda.org/donate or Parkinsons Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Ste. 800, Miami, FL 33131, https//www.parkinson.org/. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233 share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.