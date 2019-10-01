Barbara Ann Braxton Stout passed away on September 27, 2019 at the Methodist Manor in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was 87 years old. Barbara was born in Greensboro, North Carolina but Tulsa, Oklahoma had been her home for the past 46 years, and she loved the city.
Barbara was an avid reader and had memberships in three book clubs. She was a kind and caring lady who enjoyed numerous activities with her many friends at her beloved Manor. Barbara held a special fondness for the staff at the Manor. She was a huge basketball fan and season ticket holder for many years to the University of Tulsa's basketball program.
Barbara was a long-time member of the Boston Avenue Methodist Church. Rarely, did she miss a Sunday service. She loved her church and volunteered to serve on various committees at the church for many years.
She lived a rich and rewarding life. Barbara remained active and social until her unexpected passing. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and dear friend to so many. She shall be greatly missed.
Barbara is survived by her son, Gary and wife, Glenda Stout; her daughter, Kelly Hartney; six grandchildren, Brooke (Bruce) Larkins, Ron (Karen) Parker, Brian Hartney, Chris (Katelin) Hartney, Elizabeth (Abel) Aguilar, Courtney (Grant) Sullivan; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Floyd Byrd Stout; a sister, Rachel Fletcher; a brother, Don Braxton; and her special son-in-law, Dennis Hartney.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 11:00 am at Boston Avenue Methodist. Barbara will be interred next to her husband in the columbarium at Boston Avenue Methodist Church.
Contributions in memory of Barbara may be made to Oklahoma Methodist Manor, 4134 E.t 31st St., Tulsa, OK 74135. www.moorefuneral.com
