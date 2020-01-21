Barbara Anne Welhoelter Hall Jones Services to honor and celebrate the life of Barbara Anne Jones will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel with a reception immediately following. Barbara passed from this life Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa with family at her bedside. She was 87 years old.
Barbara Anne Welhoelter Hall Jones was born in Springfield, MO, March 5, 1932 to Victor Welhoelter and Pauline Davis Welhoelter. She graduated from Central High School in Springfield, MO; attended two years at Drury College where she joined Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She graduated from Oklahoma A&M where she held the title of the Intramural Ping-Pong champion for two years. Barbara was the first inside sales woman for Whitaker Metals in Tulsa where she retired after 25 years.
Barbara loved life and lived it to the fullest. She loved traveling, especially in her later years going to Africa, Alaska and Europe with dear friends. Her last road trip was in May 2018 to her granddaughter's graduation from Georgetown University.
The bridge world will greatly miss Barbara. She had attained the level of Ruby Life Master as well as over 2100 points. It was important to her to help others to learn how to play bridge and she spent countless hours teaching and playing with novice players.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Gilbert Jones and Thomas Hall. She is survived by daughter, Cathy Haguewood and husband, Steve of Tulsa, OK; son, David Hall and wife, Cindy of Carrollton TX; granddaughters, Lindsey Haguewood, Lauren Haguewood, Mandy Hall; and grandson, Andrew Hall and his wife, Amber; and two great grandchildren, Hudson Hall and Sloane Hall.
The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Meals on Wheels of Tulsa, 12620 E 31st St., Tulsa, OK 74146; St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678 or a Veteran organization of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. Friends may share condolences and memories online at www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
