Barbara L. Wright of Tulsa passed into a new life on June 3, 2020. She was born to Ellwood and Sally Madden in Iowa City, Iowa, on July 19, 1939.
Growing up, Barbara was the daughter of a high school football and basketball coach. Her father's last position was at Central Methodist College in Fayette, Missouri as Director of Admissions. Among many students, Ellwood recruited Don Wright from Cairo, Missouri, to attend college at Central Methodist. Don and Barbara met and began dating a few years later and were married on December 17, 1961. Barbara went on to obtain a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Central and a Master's Degree in Guidance and Counselling from the University of Missouri.The couple moved to Bartlesville in 1963 when Don accepted an engineering position at Cities Service Oil Company. In 1967, they were relocated to Tulsa where they settled their home. They joined Asbury United Methodist Church in 1967 and raised their family of three daughters. Barbara was a teacher at heart. She always strived to encourage those around her and wanted to do everything in her power to help them obtain their goals. After her girls were in their teenage years, she began teaching at Memorial High School. She then went on teach and ultimately become the Director of Academic Services at Tulsa Junior College, Metropolitan College and Wyandotte College. Most recently she was a teacher at Epic Charter Schools. If you knew Barbara, you probably knew of her love for crafts. She always was either finishing a project or starting a new one. She taught many craft and sewing classes over the years. She was an active member with both the Tulsa Chapter of the American Sewing Guild and the Quilters Guild.
Barbara was involved in many organizations that she was passionate about. She was currently serving on the board of Operation Hope Prison Ministry and had recently retired from the board of Oklahoma United Methodist Circle of Care for Children and Youth. She had also been an active member of P.E.O. International, Tulsa Women's Connection, Asbury Women's Ministry and Asbury Stephens Ministry. Barbara loved being around her family. She loved attending her grandkids' sports and school events whenever possible. She organized the annual family vacations to The Lake of Ozarks in the summer and ski trips to Red River, New Mexico, every winter. Barbara and Don spent much time at their lake house on Grand Lake often hosting a family weekend of boating and fun. She loved family gatherings for every occasion and was the glue for our tight-knit family. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Joanne Yaeger. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Don; daughter, Cindy Janka and husband, Chris of Yukon, OK; daughter, Mary Wasson and husband, Curt of Tulsa; daughter, Sharon Fuller and husband, Darrell of Tulsa; grandchildren, Rachel Shepard and husband, Todd, Kaitlyn Witt and husband, Jackson, Becca Janka, Abby Janka, Mikayla Janka, Emma Wasson, Julia Wasson, Jacob Fuller, Hannah Fuller and Sarah Fuller; great-grandchild, Emersyn Witt. Visitation will be Sunday, June 14th, from 3:00-5:00pm at Floral Haven. A Memorial Service will be held at Floral Haven's Rose Chapel at 2:00pm, Monday, June 15th. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Operation Hope Prison Ministry. www.floralhaven.com
