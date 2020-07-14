At the age of 89, Barbara Lee (Zerr) Wylie of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, peacefully left this life on July 4, 2020, in hospice care.
Barbara was born on August 5, 1930 in St. Louis, Missouri. She grew up in the restaurant and barbershop her parents owned and operated on the location of what became the St. Louis Lambert International Airport. She was a tall four-year-old, so she just tagged along with her older cousins, when they went off to first grade. Because she was highly intelligent and a voracious reader, school officials did not know her age, and when they found out, they just let their star student continue.
Barbara graduated from high school at age 16 and attended Missouri Valley College for two years as a vocal music major. She had a beautiful singing voice and played the piano. In her youth, she was a frequent vocal soloist in churches and during civic gatherings.
On June 4, 1949, Barbara married James Edward Wylie, who passed away in 2009. Barbara devoted her life to raising their five children, the oldest and the youngest being nearly 20 years apart. She supported them in all their activities and participated in many of them: school, sports, sewing, cooking, dance, music, Scouting, DeMolay International, Job's Daughters International, as well as church and fraternity activities. She served as the President of Phi Gamma Delta Mom's Club at the University of Oklahoma.
Barbara was an active participant in the Order of the Eastern Star for many years and held many offices in that organization, including Worthy Matron.
On the state level, she served as Grand Lecturer, Grand Representative, and her very favorite office, District Deputy (five times). She was a member of both White Shrine and Amaranth.
Barbara participated for several years as a Mobile Meals volunteer and belonged to the Red Hat Society. As part of her participation in her various community groups, she used her talent for floral design to create gorgeous silk flower arrangements for important functions and commemorations.
Barbara was personable, thoughtful, and generous, with a great sense of humor. She was curious and interested in everything. Travel, reading, music, and the arts gave her enjoyment and pleasure.
Most of all, Barbara enjoyed her family, friends, neighbors, and her dogs, Taffy and Pebbles. She was loving and strong, persevering through many of her emotional and physical challenges.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Joseph W. Zerr; her mother, Marie B. Zerr; her older brother, Billy Zerr, who died in infancy; and her husband, James Edward Wylie. Barbara is survived by her children: son, Bill Wylie and his wife, Sue, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; daughter, Leslie Zieren of Austin, Texas; daughter, Patti Wood and her husband, Steve, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; son, Paul Wylie and his wife, Linda, of North Little Rock, Arkansas; and son, David Wylie and his wife, Nicole, of Dallas, Texas. Barbara is also survived by nine grandchildren: Aaron Wylie and his wife, Beth, of Oklahoma City; Sarah Wylie of Oklahoma City; Craig McCormick and his husband, Patrick Michael Sheedy, of Los Angeles, California; Shelley Florence and her husband, Chris, of Austin, Texas; Katie Clark and her husband, Jon, of McKinney, Texas; Julianne Wylie and Taryn Wylie of Sherwood, Arkansas; and Drew Wylie and Kate Wylie of Dallas, Texas. Barbara had six great-grandchildren: Che William Wylie of Oklahoma City; Ella Wylie and Garison Wylie of Oklahoma City; and Zoë Florence, Ava Florence, and Tre Florence, all of Austin, Texas.
A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 8701 Northwest Expressway, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73162. Please Note: Because of the pandemic, only 20 non-family people may attend. This will be strictly enforced, and if there is a more restrictive health order issued, the service will be limited to family members only.
Donations may be made in care of The Oklahoma Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, 1415 N. Walnut, Guthrie, Oklahoma 73044, through designation to the "Worthy Grand Matron's 2020 Youth Fund Project."
