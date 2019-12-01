Barbara Lee Atkins Wallack was born on November 27, 1934 in Tulsa, OK, to Mazie (Wolfe) and Elmer Lee Atkins. Barbara departed this life on November 23, 2019, in Claremore, OK at the age of 84. Barbara graduated from Central High School, Tulsa, OK Class of 1953 and attended Oklahoma A&M University in Stillwater, OK, where she met her former husband, Robert David Wallack. Barbara's passion for service was shown through her volunteer work from her children's PTA, Blue Birds and Brownie Leadership to her effort with the American Red Cross, Tulsa Boys Home, Children's Day Nursery, Tulsa Opera, American Heart Association and the Junior League of Tulsa and Houston. She was a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow. Barbara's love of Tulsa worked hand-in-hand in establishing the Relocation Department at Deitrick Realtors and later doing the same at Margaret Tucker's Apartment Locators. She was also employed by Wimbledon West and Margo's in Utica Square as well as Naturally Needlepoint in Tulsa. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church for over 50 years serving on the Flower Guild, Good News and volunteering in the Church Bookstore.
Barbara was known as Babbles to her daughters, Tracey Dean and husband, Gary of Pryor, OK and Kelly Brixey and husband, Sam of Chandler, OK. She was Gramsie to grandchildren, Paul Brixey and wife, Leanna, David Brixey, Robert Lanie Coates and wife, Brianna and great-grandchildren, Landon, Bryson, Madeline and Easton Brixey and Jonah Coates. She was known as Auntie B by her nephew, William Miller and wife, Jeanne of Albuquerque, NM and niece, LuAnne Crow and husband, Eddie of Aztec, NM. Extended family includes Connie and Jeff Cope, and Rochelle (Chelley) and Robert Wallack of Tulsa.
Preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Cissie and Robert Miller; former in-laws, Hazel and Paul C. Wallack; and special son, John Benson Garner.
A memorial service celebrating Barbara's life will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 4200 S. Atlanta Place, Tulsa, OK on December 2nd, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Oklahoma, 4504 E. 67th St., Suite 208, Tulsa, OK 74136 or Up With Trees, 1102 S. Boston, Tulsa, OK 74119. Funeral service is under the direction of Stephen-Key Funeral & Cremation Care, Pryor, OK.
