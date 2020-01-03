Barbara (Bobi) Sue Naukam, 71, died December 14, 2019 of heart failure. Survived by her husband of 50 years, Philip Naukam, Broken Arrow, OK; son, Jeffrey Naukam; son, Derrick Naukam; and daughter, Lara Joy Johannes. "Bibi" cherished her 8 grandchildren: Makinnley McDoulett; Tyler, Eryn, Ellis, Rayne and Sidley Naukam; Luke and Sarah Johannes.
A memorial service is being held January 4, 2020 at 2pm, Believers Church, 4705 S. Memorial, Tulsa, OK. Bobi was excited about providing clean water and the message of 'Living Water' to people worldwide. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name through Believers Church, Tulsa, OK. Mail checks made payable to Believers Church, annotate for: Naukam Memorial, to Believers Church, 4705 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74145. bctulsa.com
