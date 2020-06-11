Becky Bray, 68, passed away on May 3, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Irene Bray and her brother, Phillip Bray. She leaves a host of cousins and friends who will miss her big smile, laughter, and love of family. Becky was fiercely loyal to her family and friends. Becky and her mother traveled the world together on planes, trains, buses, and boats. When Irene was no longer able to travel, Becky took great care of her. A Tulsa native and graduate of Memorial High School, Becky worked in the banking industry, then at Commercial Financial Services. She concluded her career as a legal secretary at Conner & Winters. Graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 13th, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to amfAR Aids Research, The American Diabetes Foundation or The Alzheimer's Association. Ninde Brookside, 918-742-5556. ninde.com

