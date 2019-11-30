Becky Lynn Gordon, 80, passed up to paradise on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in Tulsa, OK. She was born August 17, 1939 in Tulsa, OK to John Henry and Aileen (Leedy) Barhydt. Becky married William "Bill" Gordon and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage.
Becky was successful as a Realtor for McGraw Breckenridge for many years. In 1986 her son, Steve and Becky graduated together from Oklahoma Christian University. She obtained her Bachelor degree in Education and then was a teacher for many years. One fond memory shared by the family was when she would close on a house, a shopping trip to Renberg's clothing store was imminent.
Looking back now, her caring and loving spirit was unconditional and her heart was made from pure gold. Her acts of giving was how she gave and received love. Becky was the kind of Mom that was always there for her family. Mom loved hearing her sons' voices, even if it was just from voice mail playing back. She was an active member of the Church of Christ bus ministry at 10th and Rockford where she made fresh homemade cookies for all of the children that rode the bus. Maybe that is where the family got their sweet tooth! Her sweet smile and soft voice will be dearly missed. We will love you forever! She was preceded her in death by her parents and son, John Mark Gordon. Becky is survived by her husband, William A. Gordon; her sons, Stephen, Michael and Paul; multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren; as well as one great-great granddaughter.
Viewing will be 10AM-8PM, Sunday, December 1, 2019, with family greeting friends from 2-4 PM\, at Moore's Southlawn, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK. Funeral service will be 10:00 A.M., Monday, December 2, 2019, at Blue Starr Church of Christ, Claremore, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
