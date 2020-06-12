Rev. Becky Rae Trask, age 69, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Daughter to the late Ray and Ruby Zimmerman, Becky devoted her life to sharing Jesus' love with others. This led her to Hong Kong, where she ministered for 30 years as a missionary.
Preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Trask in 1980, Becky is survived by her son, Ace (Rebecca) Trask; grandchildren, Daniel, Nathan, and Elia Trask; and her siblings, Gayle Long, Datha Zimmerman and Amy Backlas.
Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Pickerington, OH.
Services will be private for family and friends at a later date. Online condolences may be found at www.dwaynerspencefuneralhome.com
