Thelma L. "Becky" Trimble, 95, of Tulsa, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Oklahoma Methodist Manor in Tulsa. Born in Centralia, OK, on November 17, 1924 to the late Garfield and Lizzie Parkison, she was the youngest of six children.
Becky was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James R. Trimble; sisters, Lennie Ellis, Peg Richardson, Helen Sharpton; brothers, James and Everett Parkison; daughter, Dolores Ann Wyatt; grandson, Parrish Cook; great grandson, Tyler Benson.
Becky is survived by her daughters, Connie Morse (Bill) and Denise Williams (Randy); and son-in-law, Basil Wyatt; along with 6 grandchildren, Cristal Roth (Richard), Lesha Benson, Torsten Cook (Julie), Dr. Eric Wyatt (Stacey), Dr. Heather Cribbs (Howard), Lexie Mitchell (Erik); and 15 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and a niece, Janice Sharpton.
Calling the Tulsa / Broken Arrow area "home" for over 75 years Becky worked together with her husband to build a successful sheet metal welding business and after selling the business, went on to become a top-ranked Real Estate agent and broker earning numerous awards and recognition for her outstanding sales achievements.
She had a keen knack for being both practical and successful in any business undertaking and was always re-inventing herself for a new chapter of life.
Retirement years found her organizing bus and motor home trips, traveling and playing cards with her vast group of friends and acquaintances made over the years through church, work, travels and daily life.
A long-time member of Eastwood Baptist Church, Becky served as a Sunday School teacher, President of the WMU, school member board, Senior Adult Ministry, and 50th Anniversary celebration planning committee chairman.
Her sense of humor, dry wit and immense wisdom will be greatly missed but never forgotten. She touched so many just by simply being herself.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Oklahoma Methodist Manor Holliman Center for lovingly caring for Becky over the last 6 years and in her final days.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 12:30pm at Floral Haven chapel with pastor Gordon Small officiating. Public visitation will be Wednesday 4pm-7pm at Floral Haven.
Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made in Becky's name to Alzheimer's Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/ or charity of choice. www.floralhaven.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.