Belinda Lee Selcer passed from this life on October 8, 2019. Belinda was a loving wife, mother and friend to all. Belinda was known for her fun loving personality, her contagious laugh, her sense of humor, and her pursuit to live life to the fullest. She was born on May 19, 1958 in Alameda, CA to Raymond and Ida Wayne. Belinda is survived by her husband, Patrick Selcer and daughters, Kennedi and Riley Selcer of Bixby, OK. She was the oldest of three children and is survived by her sister, Karla Wayne of Owattona, MN and a brother, Clay Wayne of Phoenix, AZ.
She grew up in Owattona, MN and graduated from Owatonna High School. She loved to play all sports and especially the game of pool with her friends, which led to her team winning the National 8 Ball League Championship in Reno, NV in 1982. Belinda worked in the family restaurant business for many years before moving to Colorado Springs, CO, where she met her husband, Pat. They married in June of 1994 and were later blessed with two beautiful daughters, Kennedi and Riley. Their life adventure began with moves to Knoxville, TN; Phoenix, AZ; Tacoma, WA; and finally to Tulsa, OK. Belinda valued the journey by devoting her time to her family during the travels. She was quick to meet friends and induce the family to the new opportunities.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Junior Achievement of Tulsa at www.juniorachievement.org/web/ja-ok/tulsa. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, October 14th, at the Ninde Brookside Chapel. Ninde Brookside Chapel 918-742-5556.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.