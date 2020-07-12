Benjamin (Ben) Franklin Martin, III passed away March 16, 2020, in Phoenix, AZ, as a result of a traffic accident. He resided in Surprise, AZ, a suburb of Phoenix. He was born May 8, 1974.
Ben graduated from Bishop Kelley High School in 1992. He earned a Master of Science in Telecommunications with a Certificate in Advanced Networking Protocols from George Mason University in Fairfax, VA, in 2012. In 2001 he earned his Juris Doctorate from Lewis and Clark College in Portland, OR, and received a Bachelor of Arts in History from Reed College, also located in Portland in 1998. He was licensed to practice law in Oregon.
Ben considered Tulsa his home and hoped to move back in the near future.
In his leisure he enjoyed powerlifting, riding his Triumph motorcycle, target shooting, reading, writing, messing around with computers and computer networks, yelling at the referee during Phoenix Rising FC (football club) matches and watching the Tottenham Hotspur's soccer team on television.
He was a gentle giant, steadfast, honest, and true.
Final arrangements were made by Toale Brothers Funeral Home in Sarasota, FL. A funeral service was held at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church in Sarasota, FL. He was buried at the historic Jesse Knight Cemetery in Osprey, FL.
He will be forever missed by his mother, Anna Martin (of Sarasota, FL); his uncle, Joe Conn; aunts, Geraldine Conn and Beth Martin; his cousin, Charles Conn; and a host of friends.
