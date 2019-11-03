Bernadene Amelia (Pryor) Wilson passed away on Monday, October 24, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born in Drummond, OK to Landon and Elsie Pryor. One of 6 children, she is survived by 3 loving sisters. Bernadene and her beloved Woodrow lived most of their 70 years of marriage in Sand Springs and Tulsa. They had 4 children: Judy Harnden, Dr. Roger Wilson (Valerie), Janis Bhow (Nilesh), and Crist Wilson (Cherie). She was predeceased by her husband, Woody and her son, Roger. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 12 greats and 2 great, greats, plus a host of nieces and nephews. Bernie embraced and loved her role as homemaker and matriarch of her large family. A devout Christian, church played a huge role in her life as she loved participating in the choirs and activities of the Methodist churches where she was a member as well as the Oklahoma Methodist Manor community where she and Woodrow were long time residents. Warm, witty and funny with a contagious smile, she exuded grace and strength and put her all into everything she did while making everyone around her feel special. Those of us who knew her will never forget how incredibly lucky we were to have her in our lives. A private, family service to celebrate her life will be held in Drummond. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Oklahoma Methodist Manor Supplemental Income Fund.
