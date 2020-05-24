Berneita Lee (Branen) Semones was born August 13, 1925 to Winnie Rhea (Kirk) Branen and Joseph Lamar Branen in Douglas, OK. She died May 13, 2020 at Franciscan Villa in Broken Arrow, OK with COVID-19, comforted by compassionate staff. She loved and cared deeply about family and friends, her church, good food, and getting to know new people. Berneita enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, crocheting edges on baby blankets, birds, card games--from Go Fish to Bridge--and puzzles--crossword and jigsaw. She spent most of her years in Oklahoma, but enjoyed a five-year excursion to Belize, where she and her late husband, Edward LeRoy Semones were enriched by the new friends and culture they encountered. Berneita built relationships wherever she lived from Marshall, Enid, and Tulsa, OK, to Belize, to Franciscan Villa. Her loving spirit lives on in all those who knew her.
Berneita met her future husband at Phillips University in Enid, OK, where she was a biology major working as a phlebotomist while attending school. Berneita and Edward married on August 3, 1946, and lived in Tulsa, where they raised five children. Berneita worked alongside Ed as he built the family businesses, National Building Materials, Tulsa Building Supply, Lights of Tulsa, and Twilights Manufacturing. She continued to work with her sister and brother-in-law, Esther and Ray Semones, at Semones Lighting for many years, remembering inventory parts with astounding clarity.
As a longtime member of Wheeling Avenue Christian Church and First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Tulsa, Berneita was active in Sunday school and Christian Women's Fellowship, where many life-long friendships were formed. Her work with Tulsa's Christian Hospital Ministry, an ecumenical community mission, provided lodging to out-of-town families of hospitalized patients--a shining example of her living faith. Helping students gain an education by providing scholarships for young people in need was also a joy for her. Berneita's only remaining automatic contribution at her time of death was to ActBlue.
Berneita was predeceased by her husband, Edward, in 2003. She is survived by her loving children and their spouses, Lynn Semones Davis (Reed), Lee Semones (Deb), Mary Semones Byrne (Kevin), Joe Semones (Cindy), and Nita Semones Fitzgerald (Tim); her loving sister, Esther Branen Semones; sisters-in-law, Barbara Semones Reinhardt and Anita Semones Wolf; many cousins, nieces and nephews who live on to celebrate family in her memory. Eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, all dear to her heart, share memories of her warmth, generosity, interest in their lives, her famous homemade bread, and Christmas butterscotch pecan rolls.
The family is grateful to staff at Franciscan Villa for their kindness and care over the past two and a half years. The last four weeks when she was isolated with COVID-19 were made easier due to the help of staff with video conference calls through Zoom and GrandPad.
Berneita's body was cremated and will be interred in the cemetery near Covington, OK, at a future date. Memorials are invited to go to your local food pantry or Engineers in Action. Engineers in Action (engineersinaction.org) works in partnership with local communities in Latin America to increase access to water and infrastructure, building their capacity and resilience.
