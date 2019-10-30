Bette Lee Black of Tulsa, Oklahoma went to be with her Heavenly Father on October 25, 2019. She was born on May 8, 1927 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to William and Gyneth Tate. She grew up in Colorado.
Bette married Harold R. Black on June 8, 1947 in Delta, Colorado. She worked in various careers including as an employee for the United States Navy, Tulsa Generator Supply and Lowrance Electronics.
Bette and Harold served as Presidents of North East Oklahoma Square Dance Association. Bette was an accomplished artist with many creations in oil painting and ceramics. She had a unique gift of hospitality in both the kitchen and in welcoming to her home.
She raised 3 children, Barton, Bryan and Brad. Bette took great pride in raising her children and was actively involved in every aspect of their lives, including den mothering and helping with paper routes. She was also encouraging her children in spiritual matters and made sure everyone was present and involved in activities at Sheridan Avenue United Methodist and Memorial Drive United Methodist Churches.
Bette adored her grandchildren, Jeff, Tim, Ana, Chet, Matt, Audrey and Tommy. She spared no love for them in treating each one as special.
Bette was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and 6 sisters and 2 brothers and grandson, Tommy. She is survived by her son, Barton (Lisa); son, Bryan (Lani); son, Brad (Frances); and 6 grandchildren; and many precious nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Bette's life will take place on Friday, November 1st,at 11am at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the memorial fund at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church,7903 E. 15thSt., Tulsa, OK 74112.Phone918-835-8426or a donation may be made to The Gideons International atwww.sendtheword.org www.floralhaven.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.