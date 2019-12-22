Betty Ann Davis

Betty A. Davis passed away in the peace of her home on December 12, 2019. Born July 1, 1927 in Oklahoma to Ulys and Hattie Vantrease. Betty, an only child, grew up in Sand Springs, graduated from Central High School, and attended Central Assembly Church in Tulsa. She built a life in Bixby with Jim, her husband of 57 years and her children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ulys and Hattie Vantrease and her husband, James Barton Davis.
She is survived by: her 3 children, Bobette Downing of Tulsa, Van Downing (wife Patrice) of Wichita, Helen Davis Meador (husband Jim) of Broken Arrow; 3 grandsons, Rhys Davis of Austin, TX, Chaston Adams (wife Morgan) of Tulsa, and David Downing (wife Caitlin) of Wichita, KS; 5 great grandchildren, Cali, Emmi, Canon, and Rhys Adams of Tulsa, and Declan Downing of Wichita.
Betty and Jim Davis both departed on December 12th; Jim 2016, Betty 2019. For those wishing to honor and remember them, services will be held at 3:00 pm, December 28, 2019 at Rivercrest Chapel in Bixby, OK. For those who wish to share the warmth and hope of the season, reception and fellowship will follow.
