Betty Ann Brown Trinka passed away at home with her family by her side on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was born in Tulsa, OK in 1937 at St. John's Hospital, daughter of Reu William Thomas and Bessie Virginia (nee Stone) Brown. After losing her father when she was 4 years old, she was raised by her mother, Bessie; brother, Bob and sister, Virginia.
She was a student at Sidney Lanier Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Junior High School and a graduate of Will Rogers High School. Betty Ann was an active member of the Will Roger's Class of 1955 and was the driving force in getting Will Rogers High School added to the National Register of Historic Places for its Art Deco design. She was a student at Oklahoma A&M and had been an avid supporter of the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Betty Ann met her husband, Warren Trinka, at Oklahoma A&M and were married at First Presbyterian Church in 1959. She was baptized and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Tulsa. After having a family, she became a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church and was active not only as a Sunday school teacher but also on the church board.
Betty Ann was first and foremost a homemaker raising her three boys, Mark, Roger and Derek. She was a Cub Scout leader and Sunday school teacher. When she wasn't taking care of the house, she was taking her boys to Boy Scouts, music lessons, soccer practice, baseball practice and any other activity they tried.
She had always been interested in not only local history but also her family history. She was an avid genealogist. Betty Ann served as Regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution as well as a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Many of her family trips involved visits to historical sites, Revolutionary and Civil War battle fields. She spent many years working with the city to get recognition of Gano's Crossing - an important historic Civil War event and site.
Betty Ann enjoyed painting, stained glass work, quilting, square dancing, bowling, music, and traveling to historic sites. She was also very involved in all civic affairs and never afraid to call the Mayor, Congressmen, Senators and even took her boys to Tulsa International Airport to shake hands with then President Richard Nixon. She was very proud of her City, her State and her Nation.
Betty Ann was never prouder than to become a grandmother to four wonderful grandchildren, Natalie, Catherine, Braden and Paul. Betty Ann was proceeded in death by her parents, Reu and Bessie Brown; her brother, Bob (Robert) Brown. She is survived by husband of 60 years, Warren Trinka and sons and their family, Mark and Carolyn Trinka with Catherine and Paul; Roger and Lisa Trinka with Natalie and Braden; and Derek and Jill Trinka; sister, Virginia Rowe and her son and family, Greg and Linda Rowe with Stephanie and Daniel Resendez and daughter, Raylynn; brother-in-law, Dale Trinka and his son, David Trinka.
If you wish to make a donation, in lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.
A visitation will be held 6-8 pm, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 and the funeral service will be 2 pm, Thursday, July 18, 2019 both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home at 9350 East 51st Street (51st and Mingo), Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at
