It is with great sadness that the family of Betty Ann Burns announces her passing on May 30, 2020, at the age of 84. Betty is survived by her husband of 60 years, Edward Jr. and her three children: Melissa and her husband, Michael Messier of Sherborn, MA; Edward and his wife, Kimberly Burns of South Portland, ME and Heather and her husband, Jon Martin of Southborough, MA. She was the cherished grandmother of Kendra Russell of South Portland, ME; Alli Messier of Sherborn, MA; Lainey Martin, Sam Martin, and Tess Martin of Southborough, MA. She is also survived by her brothers, Harry Lee Harmon and Robert Harmon of Dayton, Virginia; and by many nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was predeceased by her parents, Reba and Emery Harmon.
Betty was born and raised in Dayton, Virginia, and attended Mary Washington College. She and Edward were married in Arlington, Virginia, on May 21, 1960, before moving to Ohio and starting their family. Over the years, Betty was an active volunteer in the arts and community services. She also knew her way around a golf course and enjoyed a competitive game of tennis. She had a beautiful smile that would light up the room and people were instantly attracted to her kindness and warmth. Betty will be remembered for dedication to her Catholic faith and serving the Church of Saint Benedict for many years.
A Memorial Service and Mass will be held at a later date at the Church of Saint Benedict. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to the Mission of Hope, Saint Benedict's Food Pantry, 2200 W. Ithica St., Broken Arrow, OK 74012. For the guestbook, please visit www.floralhaven.com to view the online memorial for Betty (Harmon) BURNS
