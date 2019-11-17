Betty Jo Childers nee Hodges, longtime Tulsa resident passed away November 14, 2019. She was born on March 11, 1928 on a farm outside Okemah, OK. Betty was a standout player for the Lone Star girl's basketball team. She had a career as an account executive at Southwestern Bell. In 1958, she married Bob Childers, a WWII Marine veteran and recent TU Law Graduate. They were married until his death in 2010. She had many hobbies and is best known for her beautiful crocheted afghans. She is survived by daughter, Robin Hoefling (Tom), sons, Michael A. Childers and William E. Childers; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and 3 siblings. A special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Midtown Tulsa. Ninde Brookside Chapel 918-742-5556. www.ninde.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.