Betty Jo Daniels died March 4, 2020. She was born in Severy, Kansas, on November 20, 1926 to Otto and Velma Songer.
She moved to Independence, Missouri and after attending Baker University, took a job with TWA in Kansas City. It was there that she met Dewey Daniels, a men's clothing buyer. They married October 4, 1946. They were married over 71 years when Dewey preceded her in death. They raised three children: Fred, Deb, and Laura, while living in Oklahoma City, Wichita, and finally Tulsa.
Dewey and Betty owned and operated Dewey's Clothiers at 61st and Sheridan.
Betty lost the love of her life two years ago, but is now reunited with Dewey in Heaven.
She is survived by her three children and by five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at First Church in Owasso on Thursday, March 26, at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made on Betty's behalf to Dress For Success or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
