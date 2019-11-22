Betty Lou Bohnefeld, resident of Glenpool, passed away November 19, 2019, at the age of 83 years. Betty was born February 12, 1936 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to parents, William O. Bohnefeld and Ruby Lee Wells Bohnefeld.
Betty was a devoted member of First Baptist Church in Jenks, Oklahoma. She was very active in Sunday School and Church. She graduated from Will Rogers in 1952 and went on to continue her education at Tulsa Junior College and Tulsa University, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Business and Liberal Arts from Tulsa University and a Degree in Computer Science from Tulsa Junior College.
Surviving are a son, Dan Bohnefeld of Mounds, OK; nephews, Mell Bohnefeld of Mounds, OK, and Will Bohnefeld of Whitewater, WI; granddaughters, April Tennell of Bixby, OK and Dayna Mabray of Mounds, OK; great-grandchildren, Kirsty Blair, Macy Mabray, and Landy Mabray. Predeceased by father, William O Bohnefeld; mother, Ruby Lee Wells Bohnefeld; son, Ron Bohnefeld; brother, William O Bohnefeld, Jr.; grandson, William Daniel Bohnefeld; and aunts, Elsie Kinkeade, Jewel Parks and Opal Phillips.
The family will be receiving friends Saturday morning, November 23rd, at 8:30 AM at the Moore's Rosewood Chapel, located at 2570 S. Harvard. Directly following will be her service which will begin at 9:30 AM. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Betty will be missed and mourned by countless friends and her family. www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.