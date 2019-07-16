Betty Lou Nelson, 86, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Mansfield,TX. Funeral: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: 12:30 p.m., Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the funeral home. Betty was born on December 14, 1932 in Tulsa, OK to Ilaff Marshall and Ruth Denton Marshall. A longtime resident of Tulsa, she and her husband, Gerald were members of Southwood Baptist Church. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Gerald Dean Nelson in 2018; son, Terry Nelson in 2017; son-in-law, Richard Moore; grandson, Nathan Collins; and great-grandson, Cody Randals. Survivors: daughters, Sherry Moore, Cathy Beeler and husband, Michael, Judy York and husband, Sam, and Janet Marshall; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of longtime friends.
