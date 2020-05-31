Betty Lynn Todd passed into new life 5/26/2020 after a long illness. She lived most of her life in Tulsa. She was the second child born to Neal King and Arkie Holyfield King in Hazen Arkansas on 8/29/1931. She grew up in Cotton Plant Arkansas, part of a large extended family.
Betty moved with her first husband (Robert Newkirk) and daughter Melanie from Brinkley AR to Tulsa in 1957, where she became active in church and civic activities. She became a real estate agent, then a real estate investment counselor, working for local realty companies and developers. Through her real estate experiences, she discovered a flair for interior decorating and developed that talent eventually into her own business, Betty Todd Interiors, which she continued to retirement.
Betty was active in the Tulsa Cerebral Palsy Association and was Chair of the Red Glove Revue, where she made lifelong friends. She was active in the Methodist Church, worked as a church secretary, and earned a lifelong membership in the Women's Society of Christian Service. She loved art and was a docent at Philbrook Art Museum.
Betty married Richard G. (Dick) Todd in 1975, and they enjoyed worldwide travels together. Through Betty's talent for interior decorating, their home became the Tulsa Philharmonic Showcase Home in 1978. They spent weekends at Grand Lake at Spinnaker Point and eventually built a home at The Coves, where they enjoyed boating, golfing, and hosting friends and family. Betty belonged to the Coves Ladies Association and the Tulsa Men's Club Wives. They have attended Boston Avenue United Methodist Church for many years. They spent many winters in Perdido Key FL on the beachfront. Betty and Dick have lived at Montereau for the past fifteen years, where she again exerted her design skills to personalize their home and create a flower garden for their daily enjoyment.
Betty was beautiful, energetic, creative, generous, and loving. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her husband was her hero.
Betty is survived by her husband, Richard; her daughter and son-in-law Melanie and Larry Trook (Bixby); stepdaughters Sandie Todd Moss (Joe), and Laura Todd Stocker; grandchildren Dan Weber, Dusty Lamay, Aaron Weber, Emily Johnson, Dustin Todd, Kevin and Tiffany Todd, Kavin Stocker, and Laura and Ashlynn Todd; great-grandchildren Jeremy, Oliver, Ellis, Adele, Damien, Noah, Sanjay, Amishi, Serena, and Jacob. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Wilma Faye Quinn, her stepsons Dale Todd and Scott Todd, and her son-in-law Roger Stocker.
Memorial services and interment will be at Boston Avenue Methodist Church at a future date. www.stanleysfuneralhome.com
