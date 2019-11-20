Betty Mae Charlesworth was born on July 14, 1928 in Dubuque, IA to Luvern Carl Norton and Victoria Marie (Stout) Norton. Betty passed from this life on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in Tulsa, OK at the age of 91.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert E. Charlesworth. She is survived by her son, Michael Charlesworth and Caroline Tatum of Bedford, TX and Linda Ann Justice and Alan Bateman of Chandler, AZ; a brother, Clarence L. Norton of Chesapeake, VA and grandchildren, Gregory David Charlesworth, Hannah Grace Charlesworth and Natalie Grace Tatum.
The family will receive friends 5-7PM, Wednesday, November 20th, at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home and the service is at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, at Faith United Methodist Church with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Ninde Brookside Chapel. www.ninde.com
