Betty June Parnell, 80, of Tulsa, OK, passed away peacefully at her residence, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was born on Sunday, December 21, 1939, in Okemah, OK, to Bill and Lona Sellers. Betty was a homemaker, and she enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, and gardening. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Phillip Parnell; her daughters, Barbara Ross and husband, David of Tulsa, OK, Darlene Wheeler and husband, Bruce of Broken Arrow, OK; grandchildren, Erika Ross, Stephen Ross and wife, Natalie, Kent Wheeler, Cherilynn Wheeler, Coleton Wheeler; one soon-to-be great-grandchild; brother, Kenneth Sellers and wife, Shirley; sister, Evelyn Esmeyer; She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant daughter, Debra Renee Parnell; her sisters, Louise Sellers, Dorothy Dearman, and Mary Taylor; her brother, Eddie Sellers, and sisters-in-law, Raydean Hunt, and Phyliss Williams. Betty will be greatly missed in the days ahead, but her spirit and memories will live on within each of us, because we were privileged to have her in our lives.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Betty's name to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org
Celebration of Life 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020, Memorial Community Center, 8310 E. 15th St., Tulsa, OK.
