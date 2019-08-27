Beulazell (Bea) Bowles Beulazell (Bea) Bowles passed from this life on August 23, 2019, at the age of 88 years. Bea was born to J.I. and Bonnie Stephens in Loco, Oklahoma on July 5, 1931. She was a graduate of Comanche High School. There she met and married Mickey Lawrence Bowles on August 1, 1950.
Mickey and Bea were residents of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Fort Worth, Texas and Edmond, Oklahoma. Bea was also a resident of Prairie House Assisted Living in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, shortly before her passing.
Mickey and Bea had two sons; Mickey S. Bowles and Lawrence P. Bowles.
Bea was preceded in death by her husband, Mickey in 2012. They were married 62 years. She was also preceded in death by her son, Mickey S. Bowles in 2015 and great-granddaughter, Avery Grace in 2018.
She is survived by Lawrence P. Bowles and wife, Cathy of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, Patti Bowles of Fort Worth, Texas; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
There will be a public viewing for Bea on Tuesday, August 27th, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Matthews Funeral Home, 601 S. Kelly Ave., Edmond, Oklahoma.
A family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 28th, at 11:00 AM at Fairlawn Cemetery in Comanche, Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers, the family request any memorial donations be made to Oklahoma Christian University.
