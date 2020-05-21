Beverly J. DeLarzelere Sutton-Locke, 90, of Tulsa went to be with Jesus on May 17, 2020. Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on November 3, 1929, she moved to Tulsa and graduated from Will Rogers High School and then attended The University of Tulsa where she pledged Chi Omega. After college, she became a legal secretary and later joined Mary Kay Cosmetics in sales. She was the first salesperson in Oklahoma to win a Pink Cadillac from Mary Kay. Beverly loved God, her family and friends with all her heart. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank P. and Emeleene DeLarzelere; her brother, Frank P. DeLarzelere Jr.; sister-in-law, Betty Jean DeLarzelere; and Beverly's first husband of 50 years, Kenwerd Reeves Sutton. Beverly is survived by husband, Charles E. Locke, Sr. of the home; daughter, Jennifer Newstrom and husband, Steve of Tulsa; 5 grandchildren,Jessica Hagans and husband, Cory of Tulsa, Michael Loyd and wife, Chelsea of Broken Arrow, Christopher Loyd and wife, Carrie of Broken Arrow, Jessica Neel and husband, J.R. of Round Rock, Texas and Jon Newstrom of Mineral Wells, Texas. She had 5 great grandchildren, Olivia, Beau, Rozlyn, Ronan and Trey; two very special nieces, Becky Clark of Tulsa and Franky Neal of Tulsa; two nephews and several great nieces and nephews. Beverly's Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00am, Friday, May 22, 2020, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel in Tulsa. Online viewing of the funeral service will be available at www.moorefuneral.com. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233

