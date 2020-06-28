Beverly Ruth (Thach) Doak born on January 27, 1931, passed from this world into the presence of her Lord on June 25, 2020. Beverly was born to Louis Thach and Mildred Duncan Thach in Tulsa, OK.
After her parents divorced, her mother married Albin Nelson and they moved to Ft. Worth, TX. The family moved again to Bristow, OK and that is where Beverly met the love of her life, Howard J. Doak. Howard and Beverly moved to Stillwater so Howard could finish college, then lived in Pond Creek, OK before finally moving to Tulsa, OK.
Beverly found time to start and operate her own real-estate company and enjoyed helping people find just the right house to make a home. She enjoyed painting and drawing as one of her hobbies and took classes at University of Tulsa to increase her skills. She was a gifted painter. Beverly invested her life in teaching others through her church involvement and as a BSF (Bible Study Fellowship) leader. She and her husband, Howard loved their Golden Retrievers.
Beverly was a great mom and faithful example to five kids and always put her husband and kids before herself. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was always willing to readjust her schedule to love and care for them. She always had a listening ear and a willingness to extend love and grace to each person.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard J. Doak; and her son, James W. Doak; brothers, Louis Thach and Bill Thach; step-brother, Marvin Nelson.
Beverly is survived by Beverly Jan Corgill (Rick), Charlotte Ann Murphy (Jim), Daniel H. Doak (Pam), John D. Doak (Debby); daughter-in-law, Vicki L. Doak; grandchildren, Teresa L. Rogers, Howard J. Doak II (Chris), R. Coby Bills, Matthew L. Bills (Jenni), Kimberly Jones (Bill), Travis Murphy, Justin M. Murphy (Tina), Chance Murphy, Brittany K. Ikeda (Kevin), Derek J. Doak (Lauren), Clinton D. Doak, Kasey G. Doak, Zachary J. Doak; great grandchildren, Porsche, Taylor, Sam, Lindsey, Cheyenne, Taylor Jo and Jayden.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Bible Study Fellowship, 1900 Huebner Road, San Antonio, TX 78258-4019 or Ranch Acres Baptist Church, 3143 S. Jamestown Ave., Tulsa, OK 74135.
Visitation will be 3-5 PM, Sunday, June 28, 2020, and viewing Monday, 10am-8pm, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. Memorial Service is Tuesday, June 30th, at 11:00am at Ranch Acres Baptist Church under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
