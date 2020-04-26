William Barriger Michaels (Basking Ridge, NJ) passed away on April 22nd at the age of 88. Bill was predeceased by: his parents, William W. Michaels and Allene Bowie Michaels of Tulsa; his sister, Nancy Michaels Berry; and her son, David Berry of New York, NY.
Bill was born in 1932 in Tulsa and he loved reminiscing about his happy years growing up there. He would often say how lucky he felt to have come from Tulsa. After attending Barnard Elementary early on and middle school at Cascia Hall, he graduated from Pembroke Hill School in Kansas City, MO where he was a football, tennis and track athlete. Bill attended the University of Michigan where he earned a degree in Geology and was a member of the varsity track team. He lettered twice as a long jumper and finished third in the 1954 Pacific Eight/Big Ten Track Meet, one his proudest accomplishments. Additionally, during his years at Michigan, he was also a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, the Naval ROTC and the M Club.
Bill earned his commission as an Ensign in the Navy in 1954 and he served as Division Officer of the V-3 Division, leading its 44 men aboard the aircraft carrier USS Kearsarge (CVA-33). After serving as a Naval officer on two Western Pacific tours, he retired from the Navy as a Lieutenant JG in 1956. Following the Navy, Bill served as a petroleum landman for Pan American Petroleum (later Amoco) in Denver, CO, Bismarck, ND and Casper, WY before joining Bache & Co. as a broker trainee in New York before joining the Tulsa office.
Bill became a leading broker and money manager for decades at Bache and PaineWebber. At PaineWebber, he was honored for five consecutive years as a member of the Chairman's Club (PaineWebber's top 25 brokers). In 1981, Bill was named by Registered Rep Magazine as one of America's top 20 stockbrokers. He accomplished much by the force of his ideas, his enthusiasm and his conviction. Bill had a lifelong fascination with science and technology and did not believe in investment diversification but rather in focus and concentration in stocks such as: Dell, Genentech, Amgen and Intel. He could often see through the noise and that ability served him well.
In 1958 Bill married Nancy Michaels and they had four children before divorcing in 1969. He was then remarried in 1971 to Sandy Humphrey (predeceased) in Tulsa, where together they raised their combined family. Bill thoroughly enjoyed his 50 years as a member of Southern Hills Country Club, his father having been in one of the first two foursomes to tee off at the club. It played a meaningful role in his family's life and provided wonderful times with old friends.
In 1990, Bill remarried to Kim Hollingshead (Boston, MA) and they spent many happy years in La Jolla, CA and Basking Ridge, NJ. Bill was a gifted writer and had two articles published in the New York Times. He was particular about grammar and his advice was either available to anyone who asked or was spontaneously offered when someone happened to misspeak (a fact endearingly well-known to all his children and grandchildren). Mostly, he loved making people laugh, sometimes intentionally and often unintentionally. His memorable stories were always filled with wit and humor and his listeners were never bored.
In his final years, Bill and Kim shared a love of reading and enjoyed traveling to automobile shows throughout the country. He innately loved the "beauty and speed" of cars, perhaps a good metaphor for his life. Bill's very frank advice (or WBism's) will be engrained for generations to come. He always encouraged his children "to run their own railroad" just as he definitely lived his life. Bill will be quoted, remembered and greatly missed.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Kim, his four children: Noell Michaels and his wife Meg of Charlottesville, VA, Lisa Michaels of Overland Park, KS; Robert Michaels and his wife Ellen of Tulsa; Hillary von Schroeter and her husband Carlo of Wellesley, MA, stepson Scott Collins and his wife Susan of Tampa, FL and stepdaughter Brandeigh Smalley of Broken Arrow, OK. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren: Christopher, Thorne, Adam, Caroline, Meg, Allene, Tripp, Ian, and Max as well as two nephews, Nelson Berry and Michael Berry of Seattle, WA.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held in Tulsa at a future date.
