Service for William Ray "Bill" McGuire will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 30, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Verdigris, burial will follow at Wofford Cemetery. Friends may visit at MMS-Payne Funeral Home in Claremore on Thursday, August 29, from 1pm-8pm with family receiving visitors from 6pm-8pm. Bill passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was 70.
Born April 14, 1949 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Elmer Lonzo and Margie Opal (Whitaker) McGuire, Bill attended school in Warrensburg, Missouri, graduating with the class of 1967. He enlisted in the Air Force on May 21, 1969 and served in Vietnam from December 1969 to December 1970. Bill married Debbie "Debo" Black on December 30, 1972 and they made their home in Claremore. He worked for McDonnell Douglas/Boeing and later at American Airlines.
Those family members that preceded Bill in death include his parents, Elmer and Margie McGuire; his brother, Elmer Lonzo McGuire, Jr. and his sister, Lynn Farmer. Those family who survive include his wife, Debbie "Debo" McGuire of their home; his daughter, Stacey McGuire and son, Billy McGuire, all of Claremore; his sisters, Donna Michener and husband, Gary, also of Claremore and Kristy Daugherty and husband, Sean of Owasso; and many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.