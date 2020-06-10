Billie J. Austin, age 85, passed away on April 21, 2020 from COVID-19. She had been living at a long-term care facility in Dallas, TX. She was preceded in death in 2010 by her husband and childhood friend, Donald G. Austin. Most of her adult life was spent in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she was an active member of Eastland Assembly of God. As a young woman, she enjoyed teaching Sunday school classes for children. After moving to Louisville, KY she became member of Immanuel United Church of Christ. During her active career, she worked in a number of positions related to the credit industry with USAA as her last employer. She is survived by her son, Dr. Mark Austin, of Louisville and Dallas, and his partner, Jennifer Galloway of Dallas. She is buried near Atkins, Arkansas, next to her husband in the rural community of Bell's Chapel where they both grew up. Her interment was overseen by her brother-in-law, Rev. Sam Austin, brother of Donald, of Atkins, Arkansas.
