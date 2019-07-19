Billie Bates, 69, of Tulsa passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born May 3, 1950 in Oklahoma City to Ray and Martha Reid. Billie taught at MacArthur Elementary School and she enjoyed watching OSU sports. Billie is survived by her son, Jay Bates, Tulsa; stepmother, Betty Reid, Tulsa; aunt, Nancy Payne Ellis, Oklahoma City; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; husband, Gordon Bates and her sister, Janie Reid.
Graveside Service 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Service entrusted to Moore's Eastlawn Chapel 918-622-1155 www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.