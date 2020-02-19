Billy Ray Scaggs, retired Delta Airline pilot, went to be with the Lord on February 14, 2020, at age 93 in Loveland, Colorado.
He was born August 12, 1926 in Collinsville, Oklahoma and graduated from Will Rodgers High School in 1946. He was a veteran of WWII and served in the Army Air Corps. Bill first learned to fly in Tulsa, Oklahoma and soloed off Harvey Young Field at age 17. After the war he was a flight instructor for Tulsa Flying Service and in 1951 worked as a flight instructor for the Air Force in Columbus, Mississippi, giving cadets basic training in the AT6.
In 1952, Bill went to work for Chicago and Southern Airline which later merged with Delta Airline. He flew for Delta for 34 years and retired as a Captain. During his life he logged over 29,000 hours of flight time in many types of aircraft.
Mr. Scaggs was preceded in death by and his wife of 63 years, Patsy Sue (Hodges) Scaggs; his parents, Richard Raymond Scaggs and Agnes Stella (Blurton) Scaggs; his sister, Alla May (Scaggs) Stanley; and infant brother, Blever Lee Scaggs.
He is survived by his son, Clarence Maxwell Scaggs and his wife, Beverly Jean Scaggs; two grandchildren, Carrie Michelle (Scaggs) Cooke and her husband, Brian Cooke, and Kyle Maxwell Scaggs. He has five great-grandchildren, Patrick Edward Cooke, Sean Michael Cooke, Kelly Maureen Cooke, Zane Maxwell Scaggs and Benjamin Herron Scaggs. Bill was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, February 20, in the Leonard & Marker Funeral Home Chapel of Bixby. Interment will follow in the Bixby Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army.
