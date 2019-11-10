Legendary Tulsa broadcaster Bob Gregory died last Wednesday, November 6, 2019, of natural causes. He was 88. A longtime presence on local radio and television, Gregory had a pioneering, decades-long career.
Born Robert Bruce Pitcock in Ft. Smith, Ark., on July 27, 1931, Gregory began his professional life in radio at age 19. He was then with the KTUL-TV news department from the early 1960s through the mid-1980s -- apart from 1967-70, when he was a reporter at CBS News in Washington: a formative experience.
At KTUL, Gregory wrote and hosted the popular series of "Oil in Oklahoma" TV programs, which were seen and loved by many in this community; the series also appeared in book form. He created several other award-winning documentary films and TV shows concerning Oklahoma history, politics, and culture. In doing so, he trained or mentored a great many Tulsa-area TV journalists.
There were also accomplished journalists in his own family. Gregory's older brother, Bill Pitcock, was a longtime evening news anchor at KOTV, and two other brothers, Jim and Jerry Pitcock, worked in TV and radio in Little Rock.
In 1992, after retiring from broadcasting, Gregory drew upon his lifelong love of baseball in order to write the book, "Diz: The Story of Dizzy Dean and Baseball During the Great Depression," a critically acclaimed biography of the St. Louis Cardinals pitcher.
Gregory was preceded in death by his parents, Reves and Leona Pitcock; and his siblings, Emma Jean Sagely, Bill Pitcock, Donna Schroder, Betsy Westphal, and Jerry Pitcock. He is survived by his brother, Jim Pitcock, his wife, Carolyn, and their children, Kendall, Scott, and Jason, along with four grandchildren, Jackson, Carter, Stratton, and Frankie.
A man of great style, deep voice, and quick wit, Bob Gregory was a voracious reader, lively conversationalist, nonstop learner, and generous spirit. His passions -- apart from the news of the day, and how it was being covered -- included sports, classic Broadway musicals, Hollywood in the Thirties and Forties, the Civil War, World War II, FDR, the Great Depression, the American West, and on and on. His positive, life-embracing manner was infectious -- and irrepressible -- and will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church in Tulsa on Friday, November 15, at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, Gregory's family suggests contributing to the Sierra Club or a favorite charity.
