Bobbie Ruth McCullough Shinn passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born Tuesday, March 17, 1925, to Dewey and Ola Lansford McCullough, who were long time educators in Checotah, OK. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, of 61 years. She attended Checotah Schools and Northeastern State College graduating in 1947. She was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority and Rho Theda Sigma Scholastic Sorority. She was secretary to the Personnel Director, Tulsa Public Schools from 1947 to 1950. She taught art at Tulsa's Springdale Elementary School from 1950-1983. She was a long-time member of Skelly Drive Baptist Church, where she used her musical and secretarial talents. She is lovingly survived by her sister, Mary Jo Foster; her children, Susan Katz, Kim Zurfluk and Jeff Foster. Bobbie is also survived by other relatives, David Wolfenbarger, Sarah and Curtis Spencer, Allison and Alex Spencer. In memory make any donations to: Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children: 3800 N. May Ave. Oklahoma City, OK 73112.
No service is planned. You may share online condolences with Bobbie's family at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com. The family of Bobbie Ruth McCullough Shinn entrusted her care, services and cremation to John and Kim Garrett and the dedicated staff of Garrett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 311 SW 2nd, Checotah, OK 74426 (918) 473-2244.
