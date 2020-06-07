Bobbye Driscoll, 93, of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her Bellarose residence. She was born February 26, 1927 in Chicopee, Massachusetts, to her parents, Peter Szczebak and Veronica Masajada Szczebak. After graduation, she lived in New York City for a short time where she did some modeling and sang in nightclubs. She married Donald E. Driscoll in 1948 and moved to Tulsa where they raised three children and enjoyed over 60 years together before his passing in 2008.
Bobbye is survived by her three children, Mark Driscoll of Kansas City, Missouri, Kaye Driscoll Gallahar and her husband, Paul T. of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Bryan Driscoll and his wife, Caryl of Tulsa, Oklahoma; two grandchildren, Morgan Bird and her husband,Travis of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Rocco Driscoll of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Driscoll; her parents; and three siblings.
Bobbye began her working career as an Oklahoma Area Supervisor for Welcome Wagon International before enjoying 40 years as a successful residential realtor.
Because flying was one of her husband's hobbies, she learned to fly and land a small aircraft. Nearly every weekend Bobbye and Don could be seen boating on Grand Lake and relishing their Spinnaker Point Lake home. She also loved the seashore and met her Massachusett's relatives there most summers. She will be missed. Floral Haven Funeral Home
