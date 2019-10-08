Bonnie Tremble, age 83, of Tulsa passed away on October 4, 2019. She was born on August 2, 1936 in Blackwell, Oklahoma. She was an intelligent, caring, accomplished woman and will be missed by all who knew her. Her life's work started early, as she became a mother at the age of 18, and had 4 children by the age of 24. After putting her husband through college, and with all her children in school, she enrolled at the University of Tulsa and four years later obtained a speech pathology degree. Bonnie became a speech therapist for the Tulsa Public Schools, working with handicapped children. While working, she continued her education, obtaining a Master's degree in psychology from Northeastern Oklahoma University and completing the coursework for a PhD. Bonnie was a genuine arts and crafts wizard; she made every dress her daughter, Sharon wore to school throughout her elementary years. The walls of her home, and the homes of her family members and friends are filled with her oil paintings. Bonnie was also a pretty good athlete with many bowling and golf trophies in the bookcase, and photos of her downhill skiing adventures lining the den. Bonnie and Wayne were avid travelers, and particularly enjoyed a good cruise; they took the whole family on a cruise to Alaska for their 50th wedding anniversary. Just this year, they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Bonnie's life will be celebrated and always remembered by her loving and devoted husband, Wayne Tremble; her sons, Michael, Jeffrey, and Richard; daughter, Sharon, and their spouses. Bonnie has two granddaughters, Jenesis and Morgan and two great-grandchildren, Lexus and Nathan.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Harriet Determan and Norman Parker; her sister, Billie; and her beloved great-Uncle Mike and his wife, Aunt Pearl.
Services will be at 3 PM, Friday, October 11, 2019, at St. James Methodist Church, 5050 East 111th Street South, Tulsa, OK.
Friends can honor Bonnie's memory by making a donation to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 or go to website michaeljfox.org.
