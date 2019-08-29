Bonnie Lorraine Johnson, 63, passed out of this life on August 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Bonnie was the toughest lady with the sweetest soul. She fought an incredibly, long and difficult battle with a ventricle cranial disease. We will all miss her humor, kindness, beauty, compassion, wisdom, energy, and her spirituality. Her strength, faith and unconditional love will live on in all of her loved ones. Bonnie was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. To know Bonnie was to love her. Bonnie's greatest joy was to be with her family, they were truly her pride and joy.
Bonnie leaves behind her devoted husband of 43 years, Allen; five sons, Ryan and his wife, Meredith, Aaron and his wife, Kattie, Micah and his fiancée, Jalayne, Tyler and his wife, Heather, and Josh and his wife, Heidi; 16 grandchildren, Elise, Maren and Adele Johnson, Gabriel Johnson, Kaylee Noyes, Zane and Emily Emhoolah, Addison, Mia, Hannah, Gavin and Gabriella Johnson, Cash, Cruz, Blaze and Hazel Johnson; two great grandchildren, Tré and Nala. Bonnie is also survived by her adoring mother, Valeria Meneely; six siblings, Nina (and Wayne) Martin, Vince (and Susie) Rock, Cheryl Johnson, Valerie Stephens, Vern (and Shana) Johnson, and Kimberly (and Daniel) Stuart; six sisters-in law, Paddy (and Ballard) Johnson, Sandy Wech, Morgan, Eden and Haydyn Johnson, and Kailin (and Chad) Jenkins; mother-in-law, Helen Johnson; father-in-law, Allen (and Karen) Johnson; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, Laverne Johnson; step-father, Jerry Meneely; three nephews, Spencer Rock, Casey Wech and Andy Johnson; and her brother-in-law, Lee Stephens.
Bonnie was born on August 22, 1956 in New Richmond, WI. She graduated from Lincoln High School and went on to attend Brigham Young University, the University of Minnesota and obtained her Bachelor's degree from Langston University. Bonnie and Allen were married on December 22, 1975. They were later sealed in the Washington, DC Temple for time and all eternity. Bonnie was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in many capacities over the years. Bonnie was a natural athlete, musician, seamstress, decorator, and fashionista. Bonnie wasn't a sous chef; however, if you ask her 5 boys what their all-time favorite dish is, they will all say mom's taco salad. Bonnie had a heart for helping others. She selflessly gave her time, love and resources to so many throughout her life. We will cherish Bonnie's memory and love her forever.
A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, 10am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints - 1701 North Hickory Ave. in Broken Arrow. A private viewing and interment will be held for her extended family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a gift in honor of Bonnie Johnson's life and work with Family & Children's Services (F&CS). F&CS heals hurting and abused children, strengthens families, and provides hope and a path to recovery for those battling mental illness and addictions. Gifts may be made in Bonnie's honor at: www.fcsok.org or by mail by sending to F&CS - Attn: Tom Taylor, 650 S. Peoria Ave. Tulsa, OK 74120 - in memory of Bonnie Johnson.
