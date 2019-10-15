Bonnie Ruth Jackson passed from this earthly life to God's Eternal Home on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Bonnie was born to Ralph and Jewell (Hicks) Treat on October 22, 1932 in Carthage, Missouri. She married her Central High School sweetheart, William Ray Jackson, on December 10, 1948.
Bonnie was very proud of their two sons and she adored their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and bowling. She traveled the world with Bill during his Parker Drilling career which took their family to Boliva for two years.
Bonnie followed in the way of Jesus by teaching and caring for others. Through the years she was a Sunday School teacher and church nursery attendant. She was a lifetime member of the Saint Francis Auxiliary Volunteers logging 17,569 hours of service over the course of 45 plus years.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Ruby Evans and Judy Tidwell; brothers-in-law, Bill Tidwell, Joe Jackson, Ron Earp, Don Younger, and Phil Johnson.
She is survived by son, Chuck Jackson and wife, Gina; son, Ronald W. "Doc" Jackson and friend, Mary Baker; and a dear friend who was like a daughter, Mary Burgess; grandchildren, Christopher and Jewell Jackson, Wesley and Kelsey Jackson, Jason and Sloane Lile, Amy and Clint Jennings; great- grandchildren, Felix and Lucy Jackson, Acelee Jackson, Gabrielle, Caroline, Fiona, and Keaton Lile, Joshua and Matthew McDill, and Canon Jennings; siblings, Paul and Doris Evans, Ralphetta and Jim Dill, Everett and Debbie Treat, Larry and Debbie Treat, Patti Jackson, Jewell Earp, Barbara Johnson, and Sharon Younger; a wealth of nieces and nephews; and many friends whom she considered family.
The family will receive visitors at Moore's Southlawn Chapel from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday evening, October 15. A memorial service will be held October 16 at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa. Rev. Dr. Chuck Jackson and Rev. Gina Jackson will officiate. All are invited to wear pink. Memorial gifts may be given to the American Cancer Society. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
