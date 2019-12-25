Bradford Shane Storey passed away on December 20, 2019 in Broken Arrow, OK. He was born on July 2, 1964, in Tulsa, OK to Al and Jenell Storey. After graduation, Brad and his sister, Lisa took over the family business, Storey Wrecker Service. Brad was a former dirt track champion who loved the sport of racing. He was a huge fan of the University of Oklahoma and the Dallas Cowboys. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed building RC cars and airplanes. His favorite pastime was spending time with family; friends; his beloved dog, Corkey and his bird, Max. He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Jenell Storey; his brother, Chuck Storey; and his grandparents, Rosa and Albert Storey. Brad is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Jessica McDonald; son-in-law, Jared McDonald; grandsons, Jackson and Seth; son-in-law, Christopher Melton; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Melton; grandsons, Johnathon and Vinny; sisters, Beverly McGee and Lisa Storey-Blanchett; nieces, Shawn Butler, Sarah Barden, and Baylee Bennett; sisters-in-law, Tina Overton and Catherine Melton; nephews, James Kyle Hilton and Chad Dean Wayne McGee; and many great nieces, nephews; and one great-great nephew. Funeral service will be 2pm, Friday, December 27, 2019, at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 3612 E. 91st St., Tulsa, OK. A reception will be held immediately following at Storey Wrecker Service in Tulsa, OK for family and close friends. www.moorefuneral.com
Brad Storey
