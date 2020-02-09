Brent Dallas Fortney passed away January 30, 2020 at the age of 44 after a sudden illness. Brent was born December 3, 1975 in Tulsa. He graduated from Jenks High School in May 1995. He had been a lifelong resident of the Tulsa area. Brent is a perpetual member of the Jenks Masonic Lodge #497, a recipient of the Order of Chevalier in Demolay and a supporter of Highland Park Demolay Chapter. Brent lived life on his own terms and fully embraced the world and his loved ones.
Brent is survived by his wife, Paula; parents, Dallas and Gloria Fortney; sons, Roger D. and Brent P.; son, Brennan Davis; aunt, Mavis Fortney and extended family. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bruce and Virginia Fortney; uncle, Darell B. Fortney; and his maternal grandfather, Billie Marker.
Our hearts are broken at this unexpected loss. Brent is sorely missed and dearly loved by his family and friends. He left this life too soon, and we have a void in our lives that can never be filled.
The family will be celebrating Brent's life at a memorial service at 12:30 pm, Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel in Broken Arrow. www.floralhaven.com
