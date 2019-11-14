Loving husband, father, and son, Brian Andrew Curthoys passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019.
Brian was born October 1, 1959 in Buffalo, NY, the third child of Sara Marion Nichols Curthoys and Truman (Skip) Wadsworth Curthoys.
In 1977, he graduated from Amherst Central High School and continued his education at Cornell University, graduating in 1983 with a degree in Animal Science. He graduated from The University of Tulsa Law School in 1988, becoming a distinguished lawyer in the fields of workers' compensation and eminent domain.
Brian is survived by his wife of 32 years, Karen Anne McGivern Curthoys; his four sons, Andrew, Alexander, Timothy, and John. He is also survived by his brother, Brad and his wife, Ann; his sister, Kathleen and her husband, Nelson; along with nieces, nephews, and cousins that he loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Brian's name to The Parkinson's Foundation.
A prayer service will be held at 5 pm, Friday, November 15, at St. Rita Chapel at Cascia Hall and a funeral will be held at Christ the King Church, 1520 S. Rockford Ave., 11 am on Saturday, November 16.
Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel 918-585-1151
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.