Brian Kent Lasyone of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away peacefully on the afternoon of November 30, 2019.
Kent was born on June 12, 1962 in Greenville, Texas to parents, Jerry and Mary Lasyone.
Kent was a very talented, smart, and generous man. To list just some of his talents, he was fluent in sign language, Spanish, French and had a college degree in the Culinary Arts. Outside of linguistic and culinary skills, Kent was fond of jewelry and antiques. Although we know he is with our Lord Jesus Christ, he will be sorely missed.
Kent was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Glenn Lasyone.
Left to cherish his memory include his mother, Mary Margaret Helvern; brother, Scott and Hollie Lasyone; and his partner of 15 years, Jeffry Alan Clain.
Visitation for Mr. Lasyone will be held on Monday, December 9, from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home Chapel, 2103 East 3rd Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74104.
