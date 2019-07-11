Passed away July 2, 2019.
Brian was most certainly your stereotypical Irishman — from his Flaming red hair to his zest for life.
There were no strangers in his world for if he didn't know you, he made sure he did afterward.
Brian loved the Lord with a fervor and prayed for others daily. The people who assisted Brian had been with him for many years and he loved them like family.
To give a synopsis of Brian's life is next to impossible, for he was larger than life itself. We will miss you dear man, but know that one day we will be with you again and wait in line as you welcome the men with a slap on the back and kiss the ladies' hands.
Service 2pm, Monday, July 15, Adamscrest Funeral Home Chapel.
